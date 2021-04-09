Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $48,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,335,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,589,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after buying an additional 152,803 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.27. The stock had a trading volume of 940,078 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.