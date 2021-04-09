Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 890,694 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.58.

