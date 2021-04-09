Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.45. 278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,145. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

