Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,269.36. 12,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,080.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,823.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

