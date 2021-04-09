Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 122,423 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,423 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $415,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $110,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $17,540,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

NYSEARCA PSEP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.