Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,704 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 360,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

