Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,112. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

