Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,508 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,632. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $68.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

