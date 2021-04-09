Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $220.22 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Carry has a market capitalization of $220.22 million and $5.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014766 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,912,507,762 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

