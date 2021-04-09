carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. carVertical has a total market cap of $26.53 million and $1.34 million worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00623159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040201 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.