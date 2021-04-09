Casino Betting Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,426.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $135,426.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

