Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $25,344.09 and approximately $10.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00461095 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.51 or 0.04616842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,604,578 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.