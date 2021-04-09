Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $37,781.91

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Castle has a market capitalization of $37,781.91 and approximately $10.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castle has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00456073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.36 or 0.04500277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,611,258 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

