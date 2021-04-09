Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Catalent worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3,945.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

