Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

