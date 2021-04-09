Ccore Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,907.85 and approximately $58.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00054343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00086099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00616887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

