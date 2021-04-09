Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.17 ($6.08) and traded as high as €5.40 ($6.35). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.40 ($6.35), with a volume of 3,277 shares changing hands.

CEC1 has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.63 ($5.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.17. The company has a market cap of $14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

