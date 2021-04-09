CEEK VR Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $110,110.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.