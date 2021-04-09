Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0678 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $372.81 million and $87.29 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

