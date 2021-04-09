Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.26. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 3,105 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $819.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,538,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,864,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 379,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

