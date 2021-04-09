Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $899,122.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.99 million and approximately $899,122.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00054123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00625255 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,837,772 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

