Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

CENT stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

