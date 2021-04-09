Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 1,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,233 shares.The stock last traded at $114.21 and had previously closed at $114.34.

Specifically, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,349,197.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,376.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,451 shares of company stock worth $585,583 over the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

