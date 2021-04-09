CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit (NASDAQ:CFFEU) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 218,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 200,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

