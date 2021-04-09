CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 16,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,148. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

