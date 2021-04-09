CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.56.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get CGI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.