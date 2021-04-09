CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 145,461 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $84.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

