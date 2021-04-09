CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 145,461 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $84.78.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
