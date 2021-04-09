CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Cap Tops $3.33 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2,100.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,403,308 coins and its circulating supply is 47,338,748 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

