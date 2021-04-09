Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $2.00

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00292061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.00773439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,668.14 or 1.00593545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00742990 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,889,653 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.