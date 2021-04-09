Chainlink (LINK) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

