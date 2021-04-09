ChainX (PCX) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $115.71 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $14.98 or 0.00025677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00294536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00767718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.66 or 1.00280890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.67 or 0.00731283 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

