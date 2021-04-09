Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Up 3.7%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 7,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPRF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

