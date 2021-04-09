Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

