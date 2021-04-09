Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
Champion Iron Company Profile
