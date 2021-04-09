Charles Liang Sells 5,774 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $227,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,568,866.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 5th, Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.68. 275,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,346. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

