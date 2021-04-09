Charles Muth Sells 5,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.37. 2,006,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,893. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 382.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.