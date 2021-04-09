Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.71.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
CRL opened at $305.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $307.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.25.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
