Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,130 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 407,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.17 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

