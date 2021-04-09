Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,501 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Universal worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,572,000 after purchasing an additional 160,901 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 192,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.