Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 40,934 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Arvinas worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $20,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.