Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 55,329 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 800,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.65 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.