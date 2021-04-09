Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,707 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Red Rock Resorts worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

