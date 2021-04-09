Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,891 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of WesBanco worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

