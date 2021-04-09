Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

CADE opened at $20.89 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

