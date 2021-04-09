Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of PRA Group worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.52 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

