Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of AAR worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AAR by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in AAR by 81.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,996 shares of company stock worth $2,836,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

