Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock worth $2,370,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.