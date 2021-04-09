Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Assured Guaranty worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

