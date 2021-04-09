Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Cubic worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Cubic stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.46 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on CUB. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

