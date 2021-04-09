Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

