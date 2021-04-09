Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 121,217 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of CommScope worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CommScope by 210.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 479,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 331.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 63,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

